Market Analysts see Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gaining to $39. Time to buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] gained 2.38% or 0.75 points to close at $32.23 with a heavy trading volume of 3612473 shares. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) (“Howmet Aerospace” or the “Company”) announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.000% Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on September 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand if necessary, to fund the purchase price for up to $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.875% Notes due 2025 to the extent tendered and accepted by the Company for purchase in the cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) that the Company announced, and to pay related transaction fees, including applicable premiums and expenses. If there are any net proceeds remaining from the offering, including if the Tender Offer is not consummated, the Company intends to use such funds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment and/or repurchase of certain of its outstanding securities as may be determined by the Company’s management. The offering is not conditioned upon the consummation of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the relevant Offer to Purchase.

It opened the trading session at $31.82, the shares rose to $32.925 and dropped to $31.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HWM points out that the company has recorded 15.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -99.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, HWM reached to a volume of 3612473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 1758.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for HWM stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.16, while it was recorded at 32.10 for the last single week of trading, and 29.96 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.14 and a Gross Margin at +21.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.74. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $10,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 33.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $12,529 million, or 92.30% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,567,445, which is approximately 1.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 41,065,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.17 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly 1.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 38,561,279 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 40,678,680 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 309,490,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,730,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,639,935 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,582,722 shares during the same period.