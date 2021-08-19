Market Analysts see Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gaining to $92. Time to buy?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] traded at a low on 08/18/21, posting a -0.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $77.98. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Dominion Energy Environmental Grant Applications Now Open to Nonprofit, Educational Organizations.

– Deadline to apply for environmental grants is September 30.

– Grants support environmental education and stewardship initiatives in 9 states and other areas in Dominion Energy’s footprint.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2871970 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dominion Energy Inc. stands at 1.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.47%.

The market cap for D stock reached $62.76 billion, with 806.60 million shares outstanding and 806.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, D reached a trading volume of 2871970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $85.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.22 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.90, while it was recorded at 78.03 for the last single week of trading, and 75.89 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.51 and a Gross Margin at +61.03. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.03. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $85,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.60%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $42,159 million, or 68.40% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,274,386, which is approximately 2.18% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,051,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.17 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 0.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 648 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 28,420,559 shares. Additionally, 659 investors decreased positions by around 25,133,273 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 487,085,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,639,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,788,269 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,622,422 shares during the same period.