Market Analysts see Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE: DNMR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.98%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Danimer Scientific, a Next Generation Bioplastics Company, Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Stephen E. Croskrey, Chief Executive Officer of Danimer commented, “During the second quarter 2021, we made further inroads in our mission to create consumer packaging and other biodegradable products which address the global plastic waste crisis. Our team completed the Kentucky debottlenecking initiative to improve our production efficiency for Nodax® based resins, and we substantially strengthened our capital resources to further propel our growth.

Over the last 12 months, DNMR stock rose by 50.20%. The average equity rating for DNMR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.32 billion, with 87.69 million shares outstanding and 67.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, DNMR stock reached a trading volume of 6504516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Danimer Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danimer Scientific Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51.

DNMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.98. With this latest performance, DNMR shares dropped by -21.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.51 for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.98, while it was recorded at 15.17 for the last single week of trading, and 26.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Danimer Scientific Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.25 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Danimer Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.70.

Return on Total Capital for DNMR is now -7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, DNMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] managed to generate an average of -$46,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Danimer Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $696 million, or 50.50% of DNMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,058,670, which is approximately 13.134% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 5,254,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.93 million in DNMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.48 million in DNMR stock with ownership of nearly 213.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danimer Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE:DNMR] by around 22,092,701 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 7,781,044 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 16,445,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,319,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNMR stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,360,745 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,099,125 shares during the same period.