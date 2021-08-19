Market Analysts see Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] gaining to $224. Time to buy?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] traded at a low on 08/18/21, posting a -2.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $208.47. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Return to Office vs. Working Remotely: ADP Research Institute® Study Reveals Employee Perspectives on Work Location as Employers Evaluate Workforce Plans.

Social connection, promotion opportunities and work/life boundaries are the most cited benefits of on-site work, yet the experience of remote work comes with advantages and preferences.

The COVID-19 pandemic turned the workplace upside down, forcing 35% of the U.S. workforce to become temporarily remote1, nearly triple2 (13%) the percentage of workers who reported working remotely prior to the pandemic. More than a year later, companies face important decisions on when and how to address work locations as they continue to navigate the challenges of a pandemic. As companies evaluate their next steps, ADP Research Institute’s latest study offers employers insights into where and how employees felt they worked best, along with the opportunities and challenges that come with on-site work and remote work in, “On-site, Remote or Hybrid: Employee Sentiment On The Workplace.” The study reveals that employees working on-site enjoy crucial advantages over their remote counterparts, particularly in terms of perceived amount of social interaction, work boundaries and career opportunities, yet, the experience of remote working reveals its own set of advantages according to employees. However, it was hybrid workers that prevailed, specifically citing stronger connections and a more positive outlook compared to exclusively on-site workers and remote workers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3020383 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at 1.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.26%.

The market cap for ADP stock reached $88.09 billion, with 423.30 million shares outstanding and 422.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, ADP reached a trading volume of 3020383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $196.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $212 to $220, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ADP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 65.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, ADP shares gained by 2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.28 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.61, while it was recorded at 213.98 for the last single week of trading, and 185.84 for the last 200 days.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16 and a Gross Margin at +46.48. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.32.

Return on Total Capital for ADP is now 38.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.78. Additionally, ADP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] managed to generate an average of $46,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 10.48%.

Insider trade positions for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

There are presently around $70,549 million, or 82.00% of ADP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,963,373, which is approximately 2.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,402,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.34 billion in ADP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.78 billion in ADP stock with ownership of nearly 0.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 722 institutional holders increased their position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP] by around 13,078,221 shares. Additionally, 749 investors decreased positions by around 16,892,681 shares, while 363 investors held positions by with 308,441,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,412,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADP stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,367,835 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,149,744 shares during the same period.