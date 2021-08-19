Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] is -32.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] loss -1.76% or -0.02 points to close at $0.66 with a heavy trading volume of 3220451 shares. The company report on August 19, 2021 that ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the Iterum Therapeutics plc Class Action Lawsuit – ITRM.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (“Class Period”) have until October 4, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Iterum class action lawsuit. The Iterum class action lawsuit charges Iterum and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Iterum class action lawsuit – captioned Klein v. Iterum Therapeutics plc, No. 21-cv-04181 – was commenced on August 5, 2021 in the Northern District of Illinois and is assigned to Judge Gary Feinerman.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Iterum class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Iterum class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 4, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $0.6603, the shares rose to $0.6739 and dropped to $0.6323, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ITRM points out that the company has recorded -67.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.23M shares, ITRM reached to a volume of 3220451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]:

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ITRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for ITRM stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -40.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.80 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3272, while it was recorded at 0.6841 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2639 for the last 200 days.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] managed to generate an average of -$7,429,429 per employee.Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]

There are presently around $8 million, or 8.60% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,289,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,560,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 million in ITRM stocks shares; and CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC, currently with $1.15 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 6,750,045 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,042,288 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,800,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,593,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,907,742 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,581,104 shares during the same period.