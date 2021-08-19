iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is -49.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] closed the trading session at $8.75 on 08/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.45, while the highest price level was $9.045. The company report on August 12, 2021 that iQIYI Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.94 percent and weekly performance of -17.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 11716589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

UBS have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $25.50 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.61. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -28.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.67 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.88, while it was recorded at 9.38 for the last single week of trading, and 18.43 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,322 million, or 82.60% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 21,631,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.28 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $174.07 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 81.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 79,192,990 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 111,768,236 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 74,418,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,379,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,379,193 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 16,943,987 shares during the same period.