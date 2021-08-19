Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] is -65.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huize Holding Limited [NASDAQ: HUIZ] gained 1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $2.39 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Huize Partners with Sun Life Everbright Life Insurance to Launch “Everbright Smart Choice” – A Customized Retirement Annuity Insurance Product.

Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, announced that it has partnered with Sun Life Everbright Life Insurance Company (“Sun Life Everbright”) to launch “Everbright Smart Choice”, a customized retirement annuity insurance product dedicated to meet customers’ multi-dimensional needs for both wealth accumulation and lifetime pension benefits.

There are three key product highlights to the “Everbright Smart Choice” offering: (i) high flexibility on premium payment terms and annuity payout options; (ii) a lifetime annuity income stream with a high cash value; and (iii) the option to get access to the Sun Life Everbright universal account with a guaranteed return of 3%. Moreover, eligible customers will also enjoy priority usage rights and discounted pricing to the Sun Life Everbright Elderly-Care Communities nationwide, at a lower threshold compared to other annuity products in the markets.

Huize Holding Limited represents 51.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $131.00 million with the latest information. HUIZ stock price has been found in the range of $2.15 to $2.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 271.78K shares, HUIZ reached a trading volume of 3426803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huize Holding Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUIZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.38. With this latest performance, HUIZ shares dropped by -50.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUIZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.67 for Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 6.87 for the last 200 days.

Huize Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

There are presently around $19 million, or 19.40% of HUIZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUIZ stocks are: SAIF ADVISORS LTD with ownership of 4,955,243, which is approximately -26.46% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; WARD FERRY MANAGEMENT (BVI) LTD, holding 1,836,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.39 million in HUIZ stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $1.65 million in HUIZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Huize Holding Limited [NASDAQ:HUIZ] by around 817,633 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,713,754 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,257,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,788,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUIZ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 812,525 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 897,682 shares during the same period.