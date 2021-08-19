Hecla Mining Company [HL] Stock trading around $5.65 per share: What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.89%. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Hecla to Release CEO Webcast.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced it will release another CEO webcast, Hecla’s Q2 2021 Performance Review, from its ongoing series. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

This webcast series provides additional information on the Company’s high-grade, low-cost silver mines. Videos will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com and various social media platforms.

Over the last 12 months, HL stock dropped by -8.35%. The one-year Hecla Mining Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.17. The average equity rating for HL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.97 billion, with 535.53 million shares outstanding and 528.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, HL stock reached a trading volume of 7822641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. On July 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HL shares from 2.50 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

HL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.89. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.86 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.10, while it was recorded at 5.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hecla Mining Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.06 and a Gross Margin at +20.69. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.37.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now 3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.35. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$10,494 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,867 million, or 63.60% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 51,553,703, which is approximately 3.127% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,153,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.37 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $226.91 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly -6.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 32,586,817 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 21,647,187 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 276,255,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,489,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,712,157 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,797,581 shares during the same period.