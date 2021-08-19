Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Revenue clocked in at $754.50 million, up 5.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] gained 1.08% on the last trading session, reaching $29.01 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Release of Second Annual Sustainability Report.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: HTA) announced the release of its second annual Sustainability Report. The report provides an update on the Company’s progress towards its environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives and outlines long-term goals with respect to ESG matters.

Contained in the report are the Company’s 2020 ESG achievements, which include the following:.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. represents 218.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.25 billion with the latest information. HTA stock price has been found in the range of $28.53 to $29.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, HTA reached a trading volume of 4202059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $30.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 158.22.

Trading performance analysis for HTA stock

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, HTA shares gained by 0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.23, while it was recorded at 28.98 for the last single week of trading, and 27.86 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]

There are presently around $6,180 million, or 98.00% of HTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,306,824, which is approximately 0.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 22,089,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $640.83 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $481.02 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly -0.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

202 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 15,408,869 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 18,319,964 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 179,310,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,039,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,083,716 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 933,005 shares during the same period.