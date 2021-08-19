General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock Upgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $67

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] plunged by -$1.58 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $60.73 during the day while it closed the day at $59.28. The company report on August 19, 2021 that General Mills to Webcast Presentation at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 8, 2021.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 8 at 7:00 a.m. Central Time.

Jon Nudi, Group President, North America Retail and Bethany Quam, Group President, Pet will be the featured speakers during the fireside chat.

General Mills Inc. stock has also gained 0.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GIS stock has declined by -5.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.17% and gained 0.82% year-on date.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $35.46 billion, with 612.60 million shares outstanding and 606.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 3578119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $63.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $60, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on GIS stock. On April 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GIS shares from 59 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GIS stock trade performance evaluation

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.83, while it was recorded at 59.81 for the last single week of trading, and 59.77 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +34.77. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.34. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $66,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.61%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,564 million, or 77.90% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,266,074, which is approximately 0.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,488,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.95 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 632 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 30,272,857 shares. Additionally, 622 investors decreased positions by around 33,459,273 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 401,252,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,984,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,661,313 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,292,836 shares during the same period.