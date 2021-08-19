First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Stock trading around $15.94 per share: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] price plunged by -0.38 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on July 28, 2021 that First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the “Company”) announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2021.

Preferred Dividend Information.

A sum of 3399607 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.05M shares. First Horizon Corporation shares reached a high of $16.285 and dropped to a low of $15.83 until finishing in the latest session at $15.94.

The one-year FHN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.4. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $20.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.64.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.53, while it was recorded at 16.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Horizon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.38. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.81.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 9.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.41. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $124,228 per employee.

FHN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,249 million, or 85.20% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,470,357, which is approximately 2.398% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,174,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $959.19 million in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $454.04 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -7.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 43,759,272 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 46,524,578 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 364,514,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,798,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,505,045 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 8,812,679 shares during the same period.