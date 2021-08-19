Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] – find out why.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.24% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.41%. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Walgreens Launches Industry-First myWalgreens Credit Card Program – The Credit Card That Pays Well to Stay Well®.

Issued by Synchrony Bank, the first of their kind myWalgreens Credit Cards rewards more personalized wellbeing choices with Walgreens Cash rewards.

Walgreens (Nasdaq: WBA) introduced the new myWalgreens Credit Card program, featuring two industry-first retail health and wellness credit cards, issued by Synchrony Bank (NYSE: SYF). The myWalgreens Mastercard and the myWalgreens Credit Card are the first ever of their kind to reward more personalized wellbeing choices and offer industry-leading rewards at more than 9,000 Walgreens locations, Walgreens.com, Duane Reade stores, via the Walgreens mobile app, and wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Over the last 12 months, WBA stock rose by 20.26%. The one-year Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.91. The average equity rating for WBA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.43 billion, with 864.70 million shares outstanding and 715.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, WBA stock reached a trading volume of 4960072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $55.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

WBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.20, while it was recorded at 49.18 for the last single week of trading, and 48.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.33.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.73. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $1,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

WBA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 5.14%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,909 million, or 58.10% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,948,812, which is approximately 1.077% of the company’s market cap and around 17.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,442,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.15 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly -2.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 604 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 28,282,936 shares. Additionally, 562 investors decreased positions by around 33,542,546 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 425,914,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 487,739,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,933,407 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,877,571 shares during the same period.