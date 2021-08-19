Cowen slashes price target on Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] – find out why.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ: MXIM] closed the trading session at $100.94 on 08/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $97.71, while the highest price level was $102.11. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Maxim Integrated’s Multi-Phase AI Power Chipset Delivers Industry’s Highest Efficiency and Smallest Total Solution Size.

MAX16602 and MAX20790 chipset achieves greater than 95 percent efficiency and supports designs from 60A to 800A or more; Delivers best-in-class transient performance with 40 percent reduced output capacitance.

Designers of high-performance, high-power artificial intelligence (AI) systems can now achieve highest efficiency (to reduce power cost and heat) and smallest total solution size with the MAX16602 AI cores dual-output voltage regulator and the MAX20790 smart power-stage IC from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). Leveraging the current ripple cancellation benefit from Maxim Integrated’s patented coupled inductor, this AI multi-phase chipset provides a one percent efficiency improvement compared to competitive solutions, enabling greater than 95 percent efficiency at 1.8V output voltage and 200A load conditions. Furthermore, this increase in efficiency translates to a 16 percent reduction in wasted power. It also allows 40 percent less output capacitance compared to competitive solutions, reducing total solution size and capacitor count. The chipset provides a scalable solution for various output current requirements and is customizable to support multiple form factors. In addition, the chipset enables AI computing at the edge as well as cloud computing at the datacenter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.86 percent and weekly performance of 1.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, MXIM reached to a volume of 3413118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MXIM shares is $96.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MXIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $65, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on MXIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXIM in the course of the last twelve months was 76.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, MXIM shares gained by 3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.68, while it was recorded at 99.79 for the last single week of trading, and 93.15 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.29 and a Gross Margin at +66.73. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.42.

Return on Total Capital for MXIM is now 32.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.20. Additionally, MXIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MXIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. go to 21.91%.

There are presently around $22,094 million, or 84.50% of MXIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,312,907, which is approximately 0.58% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,122,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in MXIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.37 billion in MXIM stock with ownership of nearly -1.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ:MXIM] by around 25,309,453 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 29,948,911 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 163,625,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,883,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXIM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,605,584 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,411,015 shares during the same period.