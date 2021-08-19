CME Group Inc. [CME] is 8.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] slipped around -7.81 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $197.58 at the close of the session, down -3.80%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that CME Group Denies Rumors of a Bid for Cboe Global Markets.

In response to press reports, CME Group issued the following statement:.

“CME Group denies all rumors that is in conversations to acquire Cboe Global Markets. The company has not had any discussions with Cboe whatsoever. While the company does not typically comment on rumor or speculation, ‘s inaccurate information required correction.”.

CME Group Inc. stock is now 8.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CME Stock saw the intraday high of $205.14 and lowest of $196.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 221.82, which means current price is +11.31% above from all time high which was touched on 06/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, CME reached a trading volume of 5769406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CME Group Inc. [CME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CME shares is $213.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CME stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CME Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for CME Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $235, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on CME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CME Group Inc. is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

How has CME stock performed recently?

CME Group Inc. [CME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.50. With this latest performance, CME shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.65 for CME Group Inc. [CME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.33, while it was recorded at 205.11 for the last single week of trading, and 198.55 for the last 200 days.

CME Group Inc. [CME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CME Group Inc. [CME] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.01 and a Gross Margin at +77.49. CME Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.11.

Return on Total Capital for CME is now 8.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CME Group Inc. [CME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.47. Additionally, CME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CME Group Inc. [CME] managed to generate an average of $481,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.CME Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CME Group Inc. [CME]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME Group Inc. go to 4.96%.

Insider trade positions for CME Group Inc. [CME]

There are presently around $62,036 million, or 88.70% of CME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CME stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 33,851,334, which is approximately 0.285% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,883,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.1 billion in CME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.87 billion in CME stock with ownership of nearly -0.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CME Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 510 institutional holders increased their position in CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME] by around 13,997,246 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 10,343,590 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 289,639,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,980,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CME stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,266,512 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,144,583 shares during the same period.