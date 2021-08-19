Citigroup lifts Regions Financial Corporation [RF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.21 during the day while it closed the day at $19.81. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Regions Financial Corp. Announces Redemption of Notes.

Company is sending redemption notices to holders of its 3.800% Senior Notes due Aug. 14, 2023.

On Aug. 12, 2021, Regions Financial Corporation (“Regions”) is sending redemption notices to the holders of its 3.800% Senior Notes due Aug. 14, 2023 (the “Notes”), which will result in the redemption on Aug. 23, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), of the Notes pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, dated as of Aug. 8, 2005, between Regions, as issuer, and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee (the “Trustee”), as supplemented by the Ninth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of Aug. 13, 2018, between Regions and the Trustee (together, the “Indenture”). The Notes will be redeemed at an aggregate redemption price calculated as provided in the Indenture. Holders will also receive accrued interest thereon to the Redemption Date.

Regions Financial Corporation stock has also loss -3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RF stock has declined by -12.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.76% and gained 22.89% year-on date.

The market cap for RF stock reached $19.18 billion, with 958.00 million shares outstanding and 943.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 4288291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $23.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Underperform rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 13.41.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.93, while it was recorded at 20.27 for the last single week of trading, and 19.33 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.92. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 5.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.72. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $56,374 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to 44.80%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,125 million, or 77.80% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,103,576, which is approximately 0.381% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,706,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.27 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly 2.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 46,360,525 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 38,627,746 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 628,011,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 713,000,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,861,125 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,583,576 shares during the same period.