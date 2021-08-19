China Renaissance slashes price target on Momo Inc. [MOMO] – find out why.

Momo Inc. [NASDAQ: MOMO] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.94 during the day while it closed the day at $11.64. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Hello Group to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 26, 2021.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (the “Company”), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Hello Group’s management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Momo Inc. stock has also loss -7.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOMO stock has declined by -17.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.28% and lost -13.10% year-on date.

The market cap for MOMO stock reached $2.43 billion, with 205.98 million shares outstanding and 160.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, MOMO reached a trading volume of 3211261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Momo Inc. [MOMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $18.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Momo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $16.10 to $19.30. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Momo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momo Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

MOMO stock trade performance evaluation

Momo Inc. [MOMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.69. With this latest performance, MOMO shares dropped by -10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.92 for Momo Inc. [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.68, while it was recorded at 11.92 for the last single week of trading, and 14.77 for the last 200 days.

Momo Inc. [MOMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Momo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Momo Inc. [MOMO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Momo Inc. go to 2.07%.

Momo Inc. [MOMO]: Insider Ownership positions

The top three institutional holders of MOMO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 11,801,198, which is approximately -13.518% of the company’s market cap and around 3.13% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 9,326,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.56 million in MOMO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $91.69 million in MOMO stock with ownership of nearly 9.069% of the company’s market capitalization.