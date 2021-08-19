CDK Global Inc. [CDK] moved down -8.49: Why It’s Important

CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ: CDK] closed the trading session at $41.63 on 08/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.01, while the highest price level was $42.65. The company report on August 18, 2021 that CDK Global, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

10th Consecutive Quarter of Auto Site Growth; Initiates Fiscal 2022 Guidance with Accelerating Revenue Growth.

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.68 percent and weekly performance of -10.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 596.05K shares, CDK reached to a volume of 3188792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CDK Global Inc. [CDK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDK shares is $65.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CDK Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CDK Global Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CDK Global Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CDK stock trade performance evaluation

CDK Global Inc. [CDK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.89. With this latest performance, CDK shares dropped by -13.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.51 for CDK Global Inc. [CDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.93, while it was recorded at 45.13 for the last single week of trading, and 50.94 for the last 200 days.

CDK Global Inc. [CDK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CDK Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CDK Global Inc. [CDK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK Global Inc. go to 10.00%.

CDK Global Inc. [CDK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,412 million, or 90.80% of CDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,653,777, which is approximately -1.244% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,483,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.08 million in CDK stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $272.65 million in CDK stock with ownership of nearly -18.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

184 institutional holders increased their position in CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ:CDK] by around 6,374,664 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 9,770,627 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 89,837,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,982,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDK stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,696,636 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 985,936 shares during the same period.