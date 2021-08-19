Callaway Golf Company [ELY] Revenue clocked in at $2.42 billion, up 16.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE: ELY] price plunged by -2.30 percent to reach at -$0.66. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Callaway Golf Announces Highest Golf Ball Market Share In Company History.

Led By Outstanding Chrome Soft Product Performance and Major Wins, Callaway Exceeds 20% Golf Ball Market Share in the U.S. for July.

, Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) announced that it achieved its highest monthly U.S. golf ball share ever in July, per Golf Datatech analysis. This announcement comes just one week after the Company reported record financial results for both the second quarter and the first half of 2021.

A sum of 3465099 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.52M shares. Callaway Golf Company shares reached a high of $28.8899 and dropped to a low of $27.92 until finishing in the latest session at $28.04.

The one-year ELY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.02. The average equity rating for ELY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Callaway Golf Company [ELY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELY shares is $37.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Callaway Golf Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Callaway Golf Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callaway Golf Company is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ELY Stock Performance Analysis:

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.78. With this latest performance, ELY shares dropped by -10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.04 for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.46, while it was recorded at 29.27 for the last single week of trading, and 28.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Callaway Golf Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callaway Golf Company [ELY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.26 and a Gross Margin at +41.31. Callaway Golf Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.99.

Return on Total Capital for ELY is now 4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.55. Additionally, ELY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] managed to generate an average of -$30,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Callaway Golf Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ELY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callaway Golf Company go to 30.90%.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,059 million, or 72.60% of ELY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELY stocks are: PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with ownership of 28,775,226, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,946,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.01 million in ELY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $310.58 million in ELY stock with ownership of nearly 38.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callaway Golf Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY] by around 56,692,524 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 14,266,376 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 73,814,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,773,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELY stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,587,771 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,644,082 shares during the same period.