BofA Securities slashes price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] – find out why.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] traded at a low on 08/18/21, posting a -1.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.87. The company report on August 11, 2021 that FCB Announces Dedicated Upstream Inclusion Practice.

New offering was launched earlier this year by DE&I Expert Marc Wilson.

FCB announced its dedicated Upstream Inclusion practice, led by Marc Wilson, EVP, Executive Director of Strategic Inclusion. Upstream Inclusion helps businesses reframe how they should be addressing their respective consumer audiences through an enhanced inclusivity lens —leaning into the values, behaviors, perspectives and attitudes of the “Diverse Mass” to drive communications and overall business results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3205964 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at 1.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for IPG stock reached $14.54 billion, with 393.30 million shares outstanding and 391.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 3205964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $33.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $36 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $36, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IPG stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 37 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IPG stock performed recently?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 17.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.49 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.05, while it was recorded at 37.40 for the last single week of trading, and 28.73 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.06 and a Gross Margin at +11.71. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 12.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.78. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $6,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 16.60%.

Insider trade positions for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

There are presently around $15,023 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 47,514,241, which is approximately -1.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,100,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.45 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly 11.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 41,107,461 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 25,259,964 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 341,084,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,452,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,419,328 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,789,090 shares during the same period.