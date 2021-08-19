Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Revenue clocked in at $13.22 billion, up 97.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] price surged by 0.46 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Bath & Body Works Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Provides Third Quarter Guidance.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (formerly known as L Brands, Inc.) (NYSE: BBWI) reported second quarter earnings results. As a reminder, these second quarter results include both Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret.

The company reported net sales of $3.318 billion for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021, compared to net sales of $2.319 billion for the second quarter ended Aug. 1, 2020. Second quarter 2020 sales were negatively impacted by the closure of stores for approximately half the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased 14 percent compared to sales of $2.902 billion in 2019.

A sum of 4093275 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.46M shares. Bath & Body Works Inc. shares reached a high of $60.69 and dropped to a low of $58.765 until finishing in the latest session at $59.44.

Guru’s Opinion on Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BBWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.89 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.18, while it was recorded at 60.78 for the last single week of trading, and 46.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bath & Body Works Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for BBWI is now 22.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.06. Additionally, BBWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] managed to generate an average of $9,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BBWI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 14.55%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,815 million, or 85.70% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 26,265,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,733,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $968.25 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly 12.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 30,917,258 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 36,191,985 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 148,490,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,599,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,237,189 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,213,894 shares during the same period.