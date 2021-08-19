Americold Realty Trust [COLD] fell 0.00% so far this year. What now?

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] traded at a high on 08/18/21, posting a 1.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.33. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Americold Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Fred Boehler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Americold Realty Trust, stated, “We continued to produce strong growth across our platform, with our Global Warehouse segment revenue up 35% and NOI up 20% in the second quarter 2021, as we benefited from strategic acquisitions completed over the last year. We remain confident in the global demand for all types of food in our diverse portfolio. However, the global food supply chain continues to be impacted by the ongoing effects of COVID, especially limitations on production due to disruptions and challenges in the labor market. While we anticipate these issues will improve in the coming quarters, it will limit near term performance, which will result in our 2021 results being softer than originally anticipated.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3633112 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Americold Realty Trust stands at 1.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.02%.

The market cap for COLD stock reached $9.74 billion, with 253.21 million shares outstanding and 251.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, COLD reached a trading volume of 3633112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Americold Realty Trust [COLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $44.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on COLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 9738.28.

How has COLD stock performed recently?

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.43, while it was recorded at 37.00 for the last single week of trading, and 37.10 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +16.88. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.23.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.15. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] managed to generate an average of $1,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

There are presently around $10,008 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,060,555, which is approximately 6.495% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 26,568,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $991.81 million in COLD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $668.92 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly -0.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 22,315,844 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 22,981,393 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 222,806,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,103,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,430,556 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 10,698,490 shares during the same period.