Alight Inc. [ALIT] Stock trading around $10.04 per share: What’s Next?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.55%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Alight Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

– Employer Solutions Revenue Increased 5.4% –– Double-Digit Growth in Total Bookings and BPaaS Revenue –– Raising Full-Year Outlook –.

Alight (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, ALIT stock dropped by -0.79%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.43 billion, with 129.38 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, ALIT stock reached a trading volume of 3231212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $20 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ALIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 12.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Alight Inc. [ALIT], while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Alight Inc. Fundamentals:

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Alight Inc. [ALIT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $745 million, or 18.70% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: FPR PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 9,994,094, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,048,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.81 million in ALIT stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $50.77 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 402.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 39,461,582 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 38,989,969 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,265,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,185,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,465,697 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 23,933,356 shares during the same period.