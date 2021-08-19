ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] moved down -7.64: Why It’s Important

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] slipped around -0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.33 at the close of the session, down -7.64%. The company report on August 16, 2021 that ADMA Biologics Receives FDA Approval for ADMA BioCenters Plasma Collection Facility in Maryville, TN.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) (“ADMA”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for its ADMA BioCenters plasma collection facility located in Maryville, Tennessee. This plasma collection facility commenced operations and initiated source plasma collection in the fourth quarter of 2020. With ’s approval, this facility is now FDA-licensed to collect and introduce into interstate commerce human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S.

“The approval of this plasma collection facility represents both another milestone regulatory achievement as well as an important step in ADMA’s ambitions to further secure raw material plasma supply and enhance end-to-end control of manufacturing operations,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. “ADMA has eight plasma collection facilities under its corporate umbrella, including three FDA-approved facilities, with five of those facilities now open and collecting plasma and two additional Biologics License Applications (“BLA”) filings anticipated over the remainder of 2021. In total, ADMA remains on track to have 10 or more FDA-approved plasma collection facilities by 2024. Along with the extension of third-party supply agreements through year-end 2022, as well as the anticipated yield enhancements resulting from our recent implementation of the Haemonetics’ NexSys Persona® technology, ADMA believes it is insulated from broader market plasma collection and pricing fluctuations. The Company remains well-positioned to ensure the continuity of our supply chain and our plasma products supply.”.

ADMA Biologics Inc. stock is now -31.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADMA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.4119 and lowest of $1.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.71, which means current price is +0.76% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 6142408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2019, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On December 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for ADMA shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has ADMA stock performed recently?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.64. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -14.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.37 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6014, while it was recorded at 1.4600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9354 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.75 and a Gross Margin at -46.87. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.41.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -43.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.67. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$186,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Insider trade positions for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

There are presently around $57 million, or 38.60% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,584,802, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,903,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.85 million in ADMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.46 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 35.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 5,037,303 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 11,202,025 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 26,254,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,494,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,818,467 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,413,121 shares during the same period.