why Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.08

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] slipped around -0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.71 at the close of the session, down -15.35%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that VERB to Showcase Interactive Video-based Sales Solutions at Sidoti August Microcap Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 3:15 p.m. ET.

In July, the Company released verbMAIL, a video email solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook and powered by VERB’s proprietary interactive video technology.

Partnered with Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM and NewAge, Inc. to launch sales-enablement apps for hundreds of thousands of distributors using VERB’s software solutions.

Verb Technology Company Inc. stock is now 3.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERB Stock saw the intraday high of $1.93 and lowest of $1.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.97, which means current price is +85.87% above from all time high which was touched on 07/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.73M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 9760213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has VERB stock performed recently?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.72. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -42.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9700, while it was recorded at 1.9760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6266 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.24 and a Gross Margin at +36.67. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -250.44.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -144.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -159.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.55. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] managed to generate an average of -$149,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $9 million, or 8.30% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,402,741, which is approximately 48.029% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; BCJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 585,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 million in VERB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.71 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly 17.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 1,665,157 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,794,874 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,643,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,103,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 755,312 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 607,592 shares during the same period.