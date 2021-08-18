why BioNTech SE [BNTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $195.09

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] closed the trading session at $366.27 on 08/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $320.00, while the highest price level was $366.95. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

Phase 1 safety and immunogenicity data in individuals who received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (BNT162b2) show a favorable safety profile and robust immune responses.

The booster dose elicited significantly higher neutralizing antibody titers against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus (wild type), and the Beta and Delta variants, compared to the levels observed after the two-dose primary series.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 349.30 percent and weekly performance of -12.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 222.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 50.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 88.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, BNTX reached to a volume of 8052375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioNTech SE [BNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $195.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $146, while Redburn analysts kept a Sell rating on BNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 35.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46.

BNTX stock trade performance evaluation

BioNTech SE [BNTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.06. With this latest performance, BNTX shares gained by 50.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 222.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 421.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 272.79, while it was recorded at 363.98 for the last single week of trading, and 163.16 for the last 200 days.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.76. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.51. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of $8,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,774 million, or 15.10% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,429,749, which is approximately -4.575% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,560,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in BNTX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.25 billion in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 686.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 10,843,109 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 5,850,572 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 18,182,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,876,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,208,766 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,269,476 shares during the same period.