Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KPLT] price surged by 6.92 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on August 17, 2021 that HAGENS BERMAN Encourages Katapult Holdings (KPLT/FSRV) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations.

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 17, 2021) – Hagens Berman urges Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) investors and FinServe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

A sum of 4820885 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.62M shares. Katapult Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.48 and dropped to a low of $3.11 until finishing in the latest session at $3.40.

Guru’s Opinion on Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]:

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Katapult Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Katapult Holdings Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

KPLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.19. With this latest performance, KPLT shares dropped by -61.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.15 for Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.56, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 12.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Katapult Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KPLT is now -0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] managed to generate an average of -$15,963,549 per employee.Katapult Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $109 million, or 34.70% of KPLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPLT stocks are: IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT with ownership of 5,678,782, which is approximately 12.176% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.0 million in KPLT stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10.21 million in KPLT stock with ownership of nearly 33.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Katapult Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KPLT] by around 16,414,366 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,650,474 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 11,847,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,911,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPLT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,753,585 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,822,467 shares during the same period.