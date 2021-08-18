Wall Street Analyst Initiated Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] price plunged by -6.01 percent to reach at -$0.83. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Amyris Launches Next Virtual Investor Mini-Series.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced that it will be hosting an encore to its first three-part virtual investor mini-series themed “Delivering on the Promise of Synthetic Biology”.

The first three webinars in Amyris’ investor series focused on the power of Amyris’ proprietary Lab-to-MarketTM biotechnology platform, its clean beauty consumer brands, and its ingredients pipeline. The goal is to continue to engage and educate current and prospective investors about Amyris’ busines model and the power of its platform.

A sum of 4435534 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.98M shares. Amyris Inc. shares reached a high of $13.75 and dropped to a low of $12.79 until finishing in the latest session at $12.98.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $11 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.64.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.58. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 278.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.84 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.16, while it was recorded at 13.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

AMRS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,713 million, or 44.00% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,829,395, which is approximately 90.947% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,376,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.55 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $170.17 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -2.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 44,170,052 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 17,606,326 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 70,186,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,962,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,874,317 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,590,410 shares during the same period.