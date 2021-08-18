Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] slipped around -0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.71 at the close of the session, down -2.73%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. MT (10:30 a.m. ET) on Friday, August 13, 2021. Please see the dial-in details within the release, as well as additional details on Sundial’s website at www.sndlgroup.com.

Sundial Growers Inc. stock is now 50.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNDL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7589 and lowest of $0.705 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.96, which means current price is +51.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 159.78M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 75870734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.45.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.48. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.60 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8876, while it was recorded at 0.7659 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8760 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Insider trade positions for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $110 million, or 6.00% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 70,918,251, which is approximately 982.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 22,511,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.05 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $13.45 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 108.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 103,096,998 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 19,225,854 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 31,935,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,258,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,160,951 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,934,083 shares during the same period.