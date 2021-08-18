Square Inc. [SQ] is 21.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] loss -1.67% or -4.48 points to close at $263.40 with a heavy trading volume of 6505021 shares. The company report on August 16, 2021 that INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SAFM, SBKK, SQ, TBIO; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

It opened the trading session at $266.35, the shares rose to $267.3799 and dropped to $257.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SQ points out that the company has recorded -4.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -96.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.97M shares, SQ reached to a volume of 6505021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Square Inc. [SQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $277.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $266 to $343. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on SQ stock. On April 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SQ shares from 300 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 11.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 177.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SQ stock

Square Inc. [SQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.84. With this latest performance, SQ shares gained by 10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.82, while it was recorded at 268.81 for the last single week of trading, and 229.73 for the last 200 days.

Square Inc. [SQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Square Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.01. Square Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.24.

Return on Total Capital for SQ is now 3.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Square Inc. [SQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.97. Additionally, SQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Square Inc. [SQ] managed to generate an average of $38,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Square Inc. [SQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 53.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Square Inc. [SQ]

There are presently around $76,310 million, or 72.00% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 28,915,291, which is approximately 1.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,760,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.52 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.44 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly -5.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 765 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 24,461,374 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 23,994,193 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 241,256,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,711,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,763,828 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 4,506,013 shares during the same period.