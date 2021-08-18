Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] moved down -3.87: Why It’s Important

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.87% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.45%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Skillz Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of “100 Best Workplaces for Innovators”.

Skillz Makes Its Debut on Prestigious List, Joining Companies Including Google, IBM, Moderna, and Samsung.

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, has been named to Fast Company’s third annual list of the “100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.” This latest honor follows a series of exemplary industry awards and accolades that Skillz has received, spotlighting the company’s commitment to pioneering the future of mobile gaming and esports.

Over the last 12 months, SKLZ stock dropped by -2.02%. The average equity rating for SKLZ stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.57 billion, with 385.94 million shares outstanding and 275.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.17M shares, SKLZ stock reached a trading volume of 19524900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

SKLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.45. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -27.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.13 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.66, while it was recorded at 11.44 for the last single week of trading, and 20.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Skillz Inc. Fundamentals:

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,363 million, or 60.60% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 32,739,214, which is approximately -3.11% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,603,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.52 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC, currently with $248.44 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

157 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 86,948,611 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 29,965,379 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 104,568,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,482,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,136,159 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 9,829,545 shares during the same period.