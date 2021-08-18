Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] is -14.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SMFR] slipped around -1.97 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.39 at the close of the session, down -17.34%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Sema4 Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

85% test-volume growth (excluding COVID-19 tests) compared to same period in 2020.

Recorded 56% growth in total revenue of $46.9 million.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock is now -14.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMFR Stock saw the intraday high of $9.88 and lowest of $8.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.18, which means current price is +6.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 834.42K shares, SMFR reached a trading volume of 5794833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sema4 Holdings Corp. is set at 0.95 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SMFR stock performed recently?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.28. With this latest performance, SMFR shares dropped by -21.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.66% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.49 for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.21, while it was recorded at 11.22 for the last single week of trading.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] managed to generate an average of -$64,081 per employee.Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]

There are presently around $247 million, or 11.70% of SMFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMFR stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,583,442, which is approximately 8.316% of the company’s market cap and around 46.33% of the total institutional ownership; SB MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 4,229,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.72 million in SMFR stocks shares; and WEISS MULTI-STRATEGY ADVISERS LLC, currently with $24.98 million in SMFR stock with ownership of nearly 2.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SMFR] by around 3,435,236 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,712,190 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 17,122,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,269,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,572,186 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,673,708 shares during the same period.