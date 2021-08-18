Rosenblatt slashes price target on SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] – find out why.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] slipped around -0.54 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.75 at the close of the session, down -3.78%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that SoFi Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Total Year-over-Year Member Growth of 113% Accelerated for 8th Consecutive Quarter to 2.6 million.

Total Products of 3.7 million Up 123% Year-over-Year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock is now 10.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOFI Stock saw the intraday high of $14.70 and lowest of $13.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.26, which means current price is +16.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.88M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 31570229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.07. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.42% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.38 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.87, while it was recorded at 15.48 for the last single week of trading.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$25,560 per employee.SoFi Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $4,351 million, or 3.70% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,930, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 40,295,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $554.06 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $529.59 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 305,747,146 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,965,217 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 5,718,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,430,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 288,255,049 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,718,367 shares during the same period.