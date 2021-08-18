Raymond James slashes price target on GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] – find out why.

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -45.00%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that GoHealth Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Revises Full Year 2021 Growth Outlook.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, GOCO stock dropped by -75.35%. The average equity rating for GOCO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.75 billion, with 321.12 million shares outstanding and 59.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, GOCO stock reached a trading volume of 5892933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on GOCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

GOCO Stock Performance Analysis:

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.00. With this latest performance, GOCO shares dropped by -49.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.33 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 11.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoHealth Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.11 and a Gross Margin at +66.57. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.05.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now -3.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.32. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] managed to generate an average of -$14,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

GOCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoHealth Inc. go to 73.20%.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $472 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 40,682,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 12,764,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.38 million in GOCO stocks shares; and RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $53.64 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly 110.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 23,190,416 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 15,340,794 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 61,200,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,731,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,881,030 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,776,399 shares during the same period.