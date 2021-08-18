Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] Stock trading around $1.53 per share: What’s Next?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.53%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Powerbridge Technologies Enters Strategic Partnership with Cryptodigital Holdings to Acquire Bitcoin and Ethereum Miners.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications provider, announced it has entered into a collaborative agreement (“Agreement”) with Cryptodigital Holdings Ltd. (“Cryptodigital”). Under the terms of the Agreement, Cryptodigital will provide related services to Powerbridge for acquiring a certain number of bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) miners and developing and managing the mining operations in Asia and North America.

Stewart Lor, President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are delighted to have established a strategic partnership with Cryptodigital. We look forward to working with Cryptogital’s team of industry-leading professionals and leveraging their resources to consistently acquire miners. In addition, we will work closely to develop and manage our global mining operations. We believe that our partnership will substantially drive the Company to achieve a competitive level of mining fleet and hashrate.”.

Over the last 12 months, PBTS stock dropped by -45.16%. The average equity rating for PBTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $98.20 million, with 23.21 million shares outstanding and 7.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, PBTS stock reached a trading volume of 44291305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

PBTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.53. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6326, while it was recorded at 1.5980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3371 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.33 and a Gross Margin at +35.23. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.46.

Return on Total Capital for PBTS is now -7.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.32. Additionally, PBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] managed to generate an average of -$77,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.20% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 422,237, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.96% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 85,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in PBTS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $31000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 547,062 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 20,227 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 15,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 582,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 545,945 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,345 shares during the same period.