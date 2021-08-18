Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell -53.72% so far this year. What now?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] slipped around -2.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $82.22 at the close of the session, down -2.56%. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Wageningen University to collaborate with Pinduoduo on its 2021 Smart Agriculture Competition.

Wageningen University and Research (WUR) of the Netherlands will work with Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD), China’s largest agriculture platform, on the 2021 Smart Agriculture Competition, helping to promote innovation in automation and precision technologies to increase efficiency in agriculture.

The Smart Agriculture Competition, which runs from August 2021 to March 2022, will draw teams from around the globe to remotely grow tomatoes, combining agronomic knowledge with precision technology such as greenhouse automation, sensors and algorithms. The objective is to develop efficient techniques to grow tomatoes with high yield and nutritional quality at a low cost, while using an environmentally sustainable approach.

Pinduoduo Inc. stock is now -53.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PDD Stock saw the intraday high of $83.07 and lowest of $80.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 212.60, which means current price is +5.87% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 6476700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]?

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie dropped their target price from $171 to $157. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 27.62.

How has PDD stock performed recently?

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.31. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -23.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.63 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.19, while it was recorded at 87.04 for the last single week of trading, and 138.31 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.77 and a Gross Margin at +67.57. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.20. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of -$130,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

There are presently around $20,403 million, or 28.90% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 27,453,175, which is approximately 2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,369,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in PDD stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.16 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 28,023,334 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 31,094,153 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 189,028,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,145,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,876,879 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 7,132,580 shares during the same period.