Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Is Currently 1.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] traded at a high on 08/17/21, posting a 1.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.86. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Cox Communications and Phunware Collaborate to Deliver a Premier Mobile Smart Hospital Solution.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced that it is collaborating with Cox Communications, Inc. (“Cox”) to bring Phunware’s Digital Front Door to Cox Business healthcare customers.

Cox Communications’ business division, Cox Business, an industry leader in broadband, internet of things and managed cloud services, is active in delivering connected health solutions that enhance the relationship between patients and caregivers. The collaboration with Phunware expands these capabilities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7476750 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phunware Inc. stands at 9.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.43%.

The market cap for PHUN stock reached $73.00 million, with 64.59 million shares outstanding and 63.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 7476750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has PHUN stock performed recently?

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.11. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -19.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.22 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2050, while it was recorded at 0.9640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3923 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $5 million, or 23.00% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,365,382, which is approximately 7.762% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,063,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.46 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 1.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 763,343 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 296,710 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,459,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,519,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 351,153 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 167,112 shares during the same period.