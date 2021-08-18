Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is -6.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] plunged by -$0.92 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $24.27 during the day while it closed the day at $23.71. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Norwegian Prima Marks Float Out.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, announced that its game-changing new ship, Norwegian Prima was floated out from her drydock at Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera (Venice), Italy, marking a major construction milestone and the first time the new vessel touches water.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock has also loss -8.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NCLH stock has declined by -18.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.91% and lost -6.76% year-on date.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $9.05 billion, with 369.93 million shares outstanding and 368.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.03M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 13020339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $31.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $27 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 383.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.21.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.17. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.30, while it was recorded at 25.09 for the last single week of trading, and 26.68 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,737 million, or 56.40% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,063,140, which is approximately 3.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,406,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.84 million in NCLH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $274.09 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 4.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

320 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 27,880,125 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 30,488,022 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 141,410,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,778,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,996,249 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 7,981,344 shares during the same period.