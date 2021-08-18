New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Stock trading around $1.85 per share: What’s Next?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.60% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.53%. The company report on July 31, 2021 that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Cancels Scheduled Earnings Release and Earnings Call.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (“New Oriental” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), the largest provider of private educational services in China, announced that in light of the recent regulatory developments, it will cancel the earnings release for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, as well as the corresponding earnings conference call and live webcast previously scheduled at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The Company will provide further updates at an appropriate time in the future.

About New Oriental.

Over the last 12 months, EDU stock dropped by -86.87%. The average equity rating for EDU stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.24 billion, with 1.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 75.00M shares, EDU stock reached a trading volume of 59001002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $11 to $2.40. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EDU shares from 14.20 to 3.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

EDU Stock Performance Analysis:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.53. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -68.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.90 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.7036, while it was recorded at 1.9700 for the last single week of trading, and 13.4941 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

EDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 19.44%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,265 million, or 85.80% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS with ownership of 106,357,379, which is approximately 50.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 79,190,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.5 million in EDU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $145.12 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly -6.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 266,945,756 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 338,677,355 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 618,714,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,224,337,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,331,727 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 102,703,432 shares during the same period.