Maxim Group lifts Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.82%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Atossa Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results – Provides Corporate Update and Information about Upcoming Stockholder Meeting.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announces financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provides an update on recent company developments.

Key developments from Q2 2021 and to date include:.

Over the last 12 months, ATOS stock dropped by -12.94%. The average equity rating for ATOS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $390.26 million, with 120.82 million shares outstanding and 120.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.46M shares, ATOS stock reached a trading volume of 5602867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

ATOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, ATOS shares dropped by -17.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atossa Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -72.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,228,494 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 102.30 and a Current Ratio set at 102.30.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116 million, or 22.00% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,954,293, which is approximately 484.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,762,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.61 million in ATOS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $8.37 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 5162.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 29,197,456 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,142,234 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,523,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,863,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,071,319 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,061,025 shares during the same period.