Market cap of Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] reaches 446.21M – now what?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] traded at a high on 08/17/21, posting a 3.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.97. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Plans for Smaller Size Electric Vehicles.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) announced plans to enter the smaller size electric vehicle (EV) market in China. Kaixin’s new energy vehicle unit has launched development plans focused on smaller EV models in the subcompact and minicompact categories. To speed up the process, the Company has discussed mergers and acquisitions with a number of electric car manufacturers. Kaixin will disclose the results in a timely manner.

Automobiles have been gradually shifting from a symbol of wealth and social status to the fundamental role of transportation tool in China. The rapid development of electric vehicle technology has closed in the technological gap to fuel vehicles and substantially lowered production costs, which has led to more consumption of electric vehicles. In addition, the rise of the younger generation of consumers in Chinese cities, who carry a preference for vehicles of lighter weight and smaller size, has made smaller size electric cars a dark horse in the Chinese automobile market segmentation. Sales of subcompact and minicompact electric cars are forecasted to reach 5 million units in 2025, making it one of the best-selling models in Chinese auto market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15788006 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at 13.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.66%.

The market cap for KXIN stock reached $446.21 million, with 41.72 million shares outstanding and 18.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, KXIN reached a trading volume of 15788006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.44.

How has KXIN stock performed recently?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, KXIN shares gained by 52.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.87 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.99.

Additionally, KXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] managed to generate an average of -$155,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 50.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of KXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KXIN stocks are: MINT TOWER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT B.V. with ownership of 100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 72.11% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 69,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in KXIN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $0.12 million in KXIN stock with ownership of nearly -30.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ:KXIN] by around 76,014 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 293,134 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 11,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KXIN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,651 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 165,072 shares during the same period.