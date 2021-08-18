Market cap of Fisker Inc. [FSR] reaches 4.36B – now what?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] closed the trading session at $14.00 on 08/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.66, while the highest price level was $14.35. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) announced the upsize and pricing of $625,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), representing an increase of $25,000,000 aggregate principal amount from the previously announced proposed offering size. Fisker also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on August 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Fisker. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.50% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2022. The notes will mature on September 15, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.44 percent and weekly performance of -23.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.40M shares, FSR reached to a volume of 10950659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $23.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $10, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 198240.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

FSR stock trade performance evaluation

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.37. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.88, while it was recorded at 15.19 for the last single week of trading, and 16.26 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,943 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.60.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $998 million, or 52.00% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,509,862, which is approximately 20.458% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 11,154,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.16 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $142.34 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 288.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 30,830,196 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 29,862,747 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 10,586,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,279,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,420,509 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 24,803,277 shares during the same period.