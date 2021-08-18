Market Analysts see EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] loss -8.98% or -0.86 points to close at $8.72 with a heavy trading volume of 5518542 shares. The company report on August 17, 2021 that EVgo Announces New Nationwide Plan Options, New Loyalty Program, and Innovative Pricing Pilot in California.

Nation’s largest public fast charging network for EVs debuts kWh and time-of-use pricing in CA, new EVgo Plus™ plan and EVgo Rewards™ nationwide to deliver more benefits for loyal EVgo Customers.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced new pricing plans, a new loyalty program called EVgo Rewards™, and statewide kilowatt-hour (kWh) and time-of-use (TOU) pricing pilots in California. The company is also rolling out location-based pricing for customers in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

It opened the trading session at $9.55, the shares rose to $9.56 and dropped to $8.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVGO points out that the company has recorded -53.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, EVGO reached to a volume of 5518542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Cowen have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.97 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for EVGO stock

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.58. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -23.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.67 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.50, while it was recorded at 10.06 for the last single week of trading.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at EVgo Inc. [EVGO]

There are presently around $69 million, or 9.70% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 1,200,000, which is approximately 500% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ANTARA CAPITAL LP, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.72 million in EVGO stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $7.85 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 4,944,929 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,031,970 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 896,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,873,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,638,409 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,675,772 shares during the same period.