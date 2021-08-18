Market Analysts see Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] price plunged by -2.93 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Clean Energy Signs Agreements to Provide Sustainable Renewable Natural Gas to Trucking, Transit and Refuse Sectors to Reduce Emissions.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) announced a slew of new deals in response to the demand for renewable natural gas (RNG), a fuel produced from organic waste, as more fleets adopt and expand their use of the low-carbon transportation fuel. RNG represents more than 74 percent of the 26 million gallons of fuel Clean Energy expects to provide through these recent signed agreements. Clean Energy has a stated goal of providing 100 percent zero-carbon renewable fuel at its stations by 2025.

A sum of 7011883 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.34M shares. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares reached a high of $7.47 and dropped to a low of $6.93 until finishing in the latest session at $6.95.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 181.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.62. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.99 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.04, while it was recorded at 7.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.46 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $609 million, or 36.90% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,429,119, which is approximately 22.095% of the company’s market cap and around 20.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,727,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.51 million in CLNE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $63.77 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly -18.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 24,218,179 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 13,461,153 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 49,967,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,647,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,522,519 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,736,139 shares during the same period.