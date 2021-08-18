Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain 193.58% so far this year. What now?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] plunged by -$2.39 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $33.54 during the day while it closed the day at $30.65. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Marathon Digital Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Revenues Increase 220% Q2 over Q1 2021 and 10,147% Year-over-Year to $29.3 Million with Non-GAAP Income from Operations of $20.1 Million.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -14.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MARA stock has inclined by 33.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.01% and gained 193.58% year-on date.

The market cap for MARA stock reached $3.14 billion, with 94.35 million shares outstanding and 91.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.36M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 7149344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $45.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 243.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.15. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 37.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 723.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.67, while it was recorded at 33.12 for the last single week of trading, and 25.41 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.67 and a Gross Margin at -169.22. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.77.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$3,482,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 219.20 and a Current Ratio set at 219.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,079 million, or 33.00% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,015,644, which is approximately 19.337% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,687,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.99 million in MARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $68.87 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 1782.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 16,568,691 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 5,904,259 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 12,732,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,205,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,172,257 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,981,786 shares during the same period.