Magnite Inc. [MGNI] Revenue clocked in at $318.20 million, down -14.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] plunged by -$1.74 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.22 during the day while it closed the day at $26.19. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Porch Group Appoints Rachel Lam and Maurice Tulloch to Board of Directors as Independent Directors.

Magnite Inc. stock has also loss -20.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGNI stock has declined by -0.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.28% and lost -14.72% year-on date.

The market cap for MGNI stock reached $3.71 billion, with 125.98 million shares outstanding and 113.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, MGNI reached a trading volume of 4543642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magnite Inc. [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $45.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGNI in the course of the last twelve months was 247.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MGNI stock trade performance evaluation

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.15. With this latest performance, MGNI shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 247.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.96 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.77, while it was recorded at 29.37 for the last single week of trading, and 32.94 for the last 200 days.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.55 and a Gross Margin at +58.44. Magnite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.11.

Return on Total Capital for MGNI is now -13.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.03. Additionally, MGNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] managed to generate an average of -$93,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,232 million, or 62.30% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,649,321, which is approximately 49.515% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,591,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.82 million in MGNI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $171.37 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly 69.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 20,119,797 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 20,888,005 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 44,201,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,209,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,964,190 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 7,995,819 shares during the same period.