Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $13

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] gained 7.04% on the last trading session, reaching $8.51 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Lufax Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

Lufax Holding Ltd represents 2.44 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.63 billion with the latest information. LU stock price has been found in the range of $7.69 to $8.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 6892287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20.30 to $9.80. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for LU in the course of the last twelve months was 21.40.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.91. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.74, while it was recorded at 8.07 for the last single week of trading.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.29 and a Gross Margin at +80.47. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 21.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.49. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] managed to generate an average of $20,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 15.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 74,217,867 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 14,095,594 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 139,460,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,774,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,373,979 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,384,527 shares during the same period.