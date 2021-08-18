LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] is 51.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ: LMFA] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.62 during the day while it closed the day at $5.09. The company report on August 17, 2021 that LM Funding Reports Net Income of $11.1 Million or $2.05 Per Basic Common Share for the Second Quarter of 2021.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) (“LM Funding” or “LMFA”), a technology-based specialty finance company, announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Three and Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2021:.

LM Funding America Inc. stock has also gained 4.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LMFA stock has inclined by 28.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.10% and gained 51.94% year-on date.

The market cap for LMFA stock reached $27.33 million, with 5.05 million shares outstanding and 4.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, LMFA reached a trading volume of 20661739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LM Funding America Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

LMFA stock trade performance evaluation

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, LMFA shares gained by 35.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 5.43 for the last 200 days.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.67 and a Gross Margin at +73.90. LM Funding America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -321.14.

Return on Total Capital for LMFA is now -42.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.96. Additionally, LMFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] managed to generate an average of -$507,236 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.LM Funding America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.30 and a Current Ratio set at 29.30.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.10% of LMFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMFA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,643, which is approximately 96.736% of the company’s market cap and around 7.95% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 77,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in LMFA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in LMFA stock with ownership of nearly 20.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ:LMFA] by around 118,806 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 58,907 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 38,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMFA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 237 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 58,907 shares during the same period.