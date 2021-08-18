Livent Corporation [LTHM] is 21.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] traded at a low on 08/17/21, posting a -6.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.83. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Livent Releases Second Quarter 2021 Results.

— Higher Volumes and Pricing Drove Strong Sequential Improvement —- Completed $262 Million Equity Issuance to Fund Capacity Expansion —- Released 2020 Sustainability Report —- Raising Full Year 2021 Guidance –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4646063 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Livent Corporation stands at 7.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.19%.

The market cap for LTHM stock reached $3.68 billion, with 148.70 million shares outstanding and 145.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 4646063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $19.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on LTHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

How has LTHM stock performed recently?

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.55. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 32.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.75 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.85, while it was recorded at 24.76 for the last single week of trading, and 18.43 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.40. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.56.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.70. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] managed to generate an average of -$20,861 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 48.10%.

Insider trade positions for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $3,496 million, or 90.90% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,695,680, which is approximately -4.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,061,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.51 million in LTHM stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $191.81 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly 33.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 21,178,190 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 8,772,522 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 123,162,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,112,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,212,486 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,103,667 shares during the same period.