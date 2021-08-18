KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] moved up 5.83: Why It’s Important

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] price surged by 5.83 percent to reach at $1.03. The company report on August 12, 2021 that KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Business Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021.

A sum of 17711848 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.27M shares. KE Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $18.79 and dropped to a low of $16.85 until finishing in the latest session at $18.71.

Guru’s Opinion on KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Goldman have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68.

BEKE Stock Performance Analysis:

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.73. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -49.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.34 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.45, while it was recorded at 18.75 for the last single week of trading, and 54.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KE Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.92. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now 5.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.96. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

BEKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 3.18%.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,300 million, or 31.90% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 81,172,983, which is approximately -22.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,937,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.75 million in BEKE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $283.05 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 111.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 62,777,112 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 48,912,767 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 171,558,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,248,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,851,211 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,394,047 shares during the same period.