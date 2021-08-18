Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Stock trading around $8.45 per share: What’s Next?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] gained 1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $8.45 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2021 that INOVIO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Investor Call at 4:30 PM ET.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on rapidly bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and HPV-associated diseases, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. INOVIO’s management will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a general business update. The business update includes INOVIO’s COVID-19 vaccine development efforts that address both current and future variants of concern (“VOC”), accompanied with recent developments associated with INOVIO’s various therapeutic programs relating to its DNA medicines platform. The live webcast and replay may be accessed by visiting INOVIO’s website at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 209.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.87 billion with the latest information. INO stock price has been found in the range of $8.22 to $8.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 4731368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $13.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 287.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

Trading performance analysis for INO stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.43 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.74, while it was recorded at 8.85 for the last single week of trading, and 9.61 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1760.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2245.39.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -43.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$635,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $625 million, or 37.00% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,171,701, which is approximately 3.749% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,948,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.51 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $75.27 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 7.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 11,617,211 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 11,380,866 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 51,002,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,000,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,559,250 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 9,619,306 shares during the same period.